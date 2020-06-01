Northern Wisconsin State Fair postponed until 2021

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair has been postponed until 2021 due to the "ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic".

Fair organizers say due to the limitations on large public gatherings in the state, they have made the decision to postpone the 2020 NWSF.

The 2020 NWSF is currently scheduled for July 7-11.

2020 ticket holders for general fair admission will be good for 2021. If you purchased a mains stage ticket, those will be good for 2021 as well.

The 2021 stage line up will include Trace Adkins Hairball, LANCO and Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Oyster Cult.