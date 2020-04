The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is still scheduled and the organizers say they are watching the COVID-19 situation closely.

June Dairy Days have been rescheduled for August 19.

SpringFest Chippewa Falls has been rescheduled for June 26 & 27. Boggie & Yo-Yo's will reform on Friday, June 26 and Chris Kroeze will preform on Saturday, June 27.

Chippewa County Clean Sweep has also been scheduled to June 24.