The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is still scheduled for July 8-12 and fair coordinators are regularly meeting to discuss plans and safety measures.

Executive Director Rusty Volk says if the fair cannot happen due to COVID-19, it will be postponed to July 7-11, 2021. He said they are have further final decisions made by June 1.

Organizers created a survey and are hoping the public can voice any concerns they have by May 17.

To complete the survey, click here.