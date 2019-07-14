Northern Wisconsin State Fair wraps up after five days

Five days of fun wrapped up in Chippewa Falls Sunday as The Northern Wisconsin State Fair organizers are calling this year's fair a major success.

After a weekend filled with music, food, and other festivities, Sunday wrapped up with an antique tractor parade, draft horse show, and mutton busting, where kids rode their sheep in front of the grandstand.

Executive director of the fair, Rusty Volk, says he is already planning for next year’s fair after closing the books for 2019.

"2019 has been a very excellent year for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair,” Volk said. “The weather has been beautiful, and that’s what makes the difference on whether a fair goes or not. Our line-up of concerts was excellent, our ticket sales were great, and I want to thank the community and everyone else because we had a really great year this year."

Volk says a key to keep bringing people back every year is to change at least thirty percent of the fair every year.

Volk already has some music acts lined up for next year and says people will be pleasantly surprised.

