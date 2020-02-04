Northstar science teacher wins 2020 Golden Apple

Whether it's biology, chemistry or even physics, science is an exciting field of study. But it can certainly be daunting for students in middle school.

WEAU’s Bob Gallaher dropped by Northstar Middle School to honor a sixth grade teacher who connects with his students no matter their background or skill level.

"Hey everybody, I would like to get your attention. Mr. Camlek, on behalf of the staff you are the 2020 Golden Apple Award winner at Northstar Middle School. A round of applause for your teacher."

Congratulations to Tim Camlek, Northstar's Golden Apple winner for 2020.

Camlek says he strives to make his science class a positive experience where kids can get hands-on learning in a fun environment...

"You got to them comfortable and have that buy in, that community buy in, that family buy in. That's what it's really all about. Once they're comfortable then the learning can happen and then the fun begins. Those ah-ha moments when the kids finally get it. And when families come back and mention things that they remember their kid doing or themselves as a family doing here at Northstar Middle School."

Tim Skutley, Northstar principal says, "Tim even calls them scientists in the classroom and really makes it hands on, real world and just really engaging for kids. So having a guy like Tim Camlek who meets kids quickly, gets to know them, and gets to know their families and it just calms people's nerves, the students as well as the parents and families who haven't been through the middle schools yet. So his relationship building ability really sets the tone for a positive year."

Tim Camlek and Northstar Middle School will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, and Tim will be honored at the Golden Apples Awards banquet on April 16.

