Northwestern Bank to close lobbies starting March 16, drive-through remains open

Starting Monday, March 16, all Northwestern Bank lobbies will be closed to the public. Drive-throughs, walk up windows, ATMs and night deposits will remain open, and Northwestern Bank says that all of their employees will be available via phone and email to continue assisting customers. Northwestern Bank anticipates the closure to last through March 30. To check the lobby status, click here.

Northwestern Bank encourages customers to use their mobile and online banking resources to access their accounts. There is a Northwestern Bank Pandemic Committee in place monitoring the situation daily. The committee says they are relying on the most up-to-date information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, along with state and local authorities. Northwestern Bank says they are committed to being responsive to the needs of their customers and their associates, and the pandemic committee and bank are prepared to adjust its response plan as the situation evolves.

Northwestern Bank has advised customers to refer any questions to Northwestern Bank President Jerry Jacobson, he can be reached at 715-723-4461.

