Not guilty verdict in Jackson Co. vehicular homicide case

Not guilty is the verdict a Jackson County jury returned Thursday in the case of a woman accused of causing a fatal crash while texting and driving.

38-year-old Leanna Cernohous of Merrillan was charged with one count of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

This was tied to a 2017 crash along Highway 12/27, near Black River Falls.

Authorities alleged Cernohous was sending and receiving text messages before her vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Norman Tischner from Augusta.

Tischner died in the crash.