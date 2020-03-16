Number of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin at 46

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday the number of confirmed cases in the state is 46, with one person who has recovered from the disease.

That’s up by 13 active cases from Sunday afternoon.

The only known case that recovered is in Dane County and they have since been released from isolation.

DHS said 504 cases have tested negative.

GATHERINGS OVER 50 PEOPLE BANNED STATEWIDE

Gov. Tony Evers banned gatherings of 50 or more people across the state in a series of tweets Monday morning.

He explained the ban will not affect “critical infrastructure and services,” citing grocery stores, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals as examples of exempted businesses.

GUIDANCE FOR DISCONTINUING HOME ISOLATION

For people diagnosed with COVID-19 who are recovering at home, isolation may be discontinued when both of the following have occurred.





The patient is free of fever, productive cough and other acute symptoms of respiratory infection for 72 hours.



14 days has elapsed from the day the patient first experienced symptoms

According to WI DHS, even people without symptoms but had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case may be released from quarantine 14 days after the last time they were in contact with the confirmed case or shared an indoor living environment with a confirmed case.

As far as those who have been tested and do not have known exposure to the virus, they do not require prolonged isolation once the test is confirmed negative. DHS asks them to be mindful of signs and symptoms afterwards.

If patients tested are considered medium or high risk or have traveled from a country with a level 3 health notice, they should remain in isolation for at least 14 days, even if their test is negative.

THE SPREAD AND PREVENTION

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

