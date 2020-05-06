Nurses are being recognized in honor of National Nurses Day

Today may be National Nurses Day, but nurses around the world are being honored every day for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the U.S., May 6 through May 12 is declared National Nurses Week. The Northwest Wisconsin Mayo Clinic Health System Chief Nursing Officer Pam White says although it has been a challenging time for nurses, especially working the frontlines during the pandemic, she sees all of her fellow nurses continuing to work hard and with passion.

"We were excited to recognize our nurses prior to nurses week, but we're really excited to recognize them now during this pandemic when we've really seen them step forward and do whatever they need to do to provide the care that our patients so deserve," said White.

White says she and the nurses she works with are thankful for all of the endless 'thank you' notes and donations they continue to receive from the community during this pandemic.

"It has been just extremely appreciated and it's been amazing, the support that's been already generated from messages of thanks written in chalk outside of our organizations to generous donations of whether that may be food from area businesses or even just 'thank you' notes," said White. "I've received a number of thank you notes from individuals throughout the region and our area to say thank you and that means a lot."

