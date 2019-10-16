Nurses shed light on flu shot myths

Local health officials are hoping to shed light on myths surrounding the flu-vaccine.

Registered nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Lori Vandamme, says there are many misconceptions on the flu vaccine.

Some of those are that the vaccine causes other diseases or it can cause strokes.

She says the biggest myth is that you can get the flu from the flu vaccine.

“We give that vaccine, your body creates an immune response.. So it's your body reacting to the virus. It creates special cells that will recognize that virus and kill the virus so that's why you may get a mild fever.

. When you get the vaccine, you're protecting others in your community, you're getting protection.

She says people who shouldn't get the vaccine are people who have had a previous severe reaction to the flu vaccine.

She says it is otherwise recommended for anyone six months and older.

