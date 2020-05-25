Old Courthouse Museum and 1895 Jail open for Summer

The Old Courthouse Museum and 1895 Jail will be opening for the 2020 summer season on Thursday May 28. Regular museum hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday now through Labor Day weekend.

Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, visitors will be reminded to observe social distancing out of respect for the health, safety and rights of others. And, due to the small size of some museum rooms, visitors will be encouraged to explore the many exhibits and displays individually or with only one or two companions. Guided tours of the museum will be limited to small groups of a few individuals only.

The museum also invites you to visit its Facebook page and to check out its completely redesigned website at www.oldpepincountycourthouse.org