OWI arrests in Eau Claire up in 2019

In 2018, the Eau Clare Police Department reported 180 OWI cases in the city.

So far this year, the police department has already reported more than cases than last year, including seven OWI arrests in this past week alone.

With New Year's Eve on the horizon, they want to make sure everyone arrives alive.

A video from Christmas Day showing Eau Claire police officers attempting to wake up a man that allegedly passed out in his car is just one of seven OWI cases the department has dealt with in the past week.

With the holiday season in full swing, Eau Claire police wants everyone to celebrate responsibly.

"They might think they're okay to drive when they're not. .08 is the legal limit and a couple of drinks, depending on how much you've eaten, body weight, and other factors might get you to that .08 level," said Officer Bridget Coit.

In Wisconsin, a person's first OWI offense is a forfeiture, which results in a fine.

"Depending on all the factors, you're at least looking at around $1,000 worth of fines. Potentially an ignition interlock device that you have to get installed, which costs additional money. But most importantly OWI's are a concern not because of the fines and penalties, but because of the risk to that individual and the risk that they pose to the individuals in our community," said Coit.

She says the department usually sees three to four OWI cases a week.

So the jump to seven has them concerned, especially right before New Year's Eve.

"They're going to be focusing on our business district, the bars, restaurant establishments and encouraging people, and making traffic stops if needed, to take a sober ride and hopefully be there more as a preventative measure," said Coit.

As we head into the new decade, law enforcement wants to make sure that everyone can make it there safely.

There are options if you do end up drinking too much to drive, including having a designated driver, ride sharing services, or taxi's.

There is also the Tavern League SafeRide Program across Wisconsin, to find a complete list of participating businesses in your area click here.