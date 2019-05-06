Oak Creek dance studio teacher awarded Wisconsin Small Business Person of the Year

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced 53 state/territory Small Business Persons of the Year awards last month. On Monday, the SBA honored the Small Business Persons of the Year from each state and territory during a luncheon held in Washington, D.C.

Stacy Tuschl is the president and owner of the Academy of Performing Arts – Oak Creek and Franklin and is the Wisconsin Small Business Person of the Year 2019. Tuschl taught dance lessons in her community for free before opening her first studio in 2005 in Oak Creek. She opened her second studio in Franklin with the help of an SBA-backed loan.

She now has 65 employees and her company teaches over 1,000 students in a variety of types of dance and music lessons.

