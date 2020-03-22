Oak Park Circle wave

A neighborhood in Menomonie is making best of a tough situation.

On Oak Park Circle, a neighborhood of close friends is staying connected every night while still practicing social distancing.

The neighborhood of over 40 people has a nightly wave at 6 P.M. to keep their spirits high during the trying times. All while standing at least 6 feet apart, the families have come out for the past seven nights to talk about their day and see how everyone on Oak Park Circle is doing.

This is nothing new for the small street in Menomonie, as the community goes out to dinner once a month, has a yearly Christmas tree viewing, and has a "boo-tour" during Halloween to show off their costumes. It may not be the ideal situation, but Oak Park Circle is doing all they can to try to keep things normal.

