OakLeaf Clinics holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new clinic

Oakleaf Clinics opened up its new Chippewa Falls clinic this week, and a formal celebration was held Thursday.

OakLeaf had been operating in Chippewa Falls for the past decade but, clinic officials say the move to build a new site in the city had been in the works for the past two years.

The clinic was also a move to keep OakLeaf close to HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.

The new OakLeaf Clinic bumps up the number of physicians who can work at it at the same time from two to 15.

