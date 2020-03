Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire has closed.

In a statement on it's website, the mall stated that it closed Tuesday night at 5 p.m., the same time Governor Evers ordered all bars and restaurants to close.

The mall says it is closely monitoring the Covid-19 pandemic and will provide further updates on it's website. It did not say when the mall would re-open.

