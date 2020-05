Oakwood Mall is reopening Wednesday, May 20.

The hours will be from Monday- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday's from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The mall says the food court will be reopening with adjusted seating to comply with social distancing orders. Food court tenants are encouraged to continue carryout and takeout services.

