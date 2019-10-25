Officer cleared for Clark County fatal officer-involved shooting

The Clark County District Attorney has cleared the officer involved in the fatal Clark County shooting on Sept. 13.

The DA says Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Russel Gage's actions were seen as a reasonable act of self-defense.

The Department of Justice says during the standoff at the suspect's home overnight, Domine fired on law enforcement and hit a Clark County sheriff's deputy.

As the standoff continued, law enforcement deployed gas into the home and as they entered, Domine again fired on law enforcement, and law enforcement returned fire. Domine was shot and died at the scene.