Officer injured in North Dakota shooting dies

Police said two sheriff’s deputies and two city police officers were trying to serve papers at an apartment in Grand Forks when the suspect open fired.

The deputy and police officer were injured in the shooting along with the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Salamah Pendleton, according to the Associated Press. Police reported the officer later succumbed to his injuries.

The deputy remains hospitalized and in a stable condition, according to Valley News Live. Pendleton survived the shooting but further details on his condition are unknown.

An unidentified woman was also found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the apartment.

The identities of the officers and deputies have not been released at this time.

At this time, information on possible charges against Pendleton has not been released.

