Officer involved shooting in La Crosse justified

An officer involved shooting that took place on Aug. 15 in La Crosse has been seen as a reasonable act of self-defense.

Office of District Attorney says the body-cam video of Officer Darling shows that Mr. Kruk demonstrated an imminent and serious threat of death of great bodily harm to the officer. Officer Darling will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection to the case.

The DA also says Kruk continued to turn towards Officer Darling and pointed the muzzle of a handgun at Darling.

