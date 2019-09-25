Officer rescues man sleeping in his car moments before train crashes into it

Updated: Wed 1:33 PM, Sep 25, 2019

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A last-minute rescue was caught on camera when an officer noticed a man asleep in his car on train tracks.

A Georgia officer saves a man asleep in his car just moments before its hit by a train.

The incident happened July 24, but the Cobb County Police Department posted the video to its Facebook page Tuesday.

"These officers put their own lives at risk to save this citizen, and to summarize this in a nutshell…….WOW," the post reads.

At about 3 a.m., officers noticed the car straddling the tracks and saw the driver was asleep with the doors locked.

As they got closer to the car, the railroad signals activated and the crossing arms went down.

They knew they had to act fast, so an officer smashed a window of the car and pulled the man out.

Moments later, a train crashes into the car.

The driver, whose identity was not released, is facing charges including DUI.

