Officer shooting justified in Fairchild case

An Eau Claire County District Attorney has found use of police force justified in case of Fairchild officer involved shooting.

The investigation was for an officer involved death that happened March 2, 2019 on Kempten Road between Augusta and Fairchild.

According to a new release, officers responded to assisting an agitated male subject who then went on to fight law enforcement. The subject was displaying erratic behavior, taking his clothing off despite a cold winter day and made concerning statements to law enforcement among other events.

Less than lethal means were attempted but were unsuccessful. Police say Tyler Meier of Neillsville died at the scene.

Augusta Police Department Officer Levi Stumo fired his weapon at Meier in attempt to gain control. Meier was shot in the chest and life saving measures were provided.

