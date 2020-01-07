Officer, suspect identified in Waseca officer-involved shooting

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the officer and suspect who were shot on Monday night during an officer involved shooting incident in Waseca.

Officer Arik Matson was shot and gravely injured during the incident. Officer Matson is in critical but stable condition at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

The suspect in that shooting, Tyler Robert Janovsky, 37, of Waseca, was shot twice during the incident. Janovsky is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at North Memorial Health Hospital.

The BCA is investigating the incident at the request of the Waseca Police Department.

Waseca police officers shortly before 8 p.m. on January 6, responded to a call about an unknown suspicious individual with a flashlight in the backyard of a home on the 900 block of 4th Avenue Southeast. Four Waseca police officers responded to the area, including Officer Matson.

When officers arrived, they located the individual, now identified as Tyler Janovsky, at a neighboring property on the 900 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. At one point during their encounter with him, Officer Matson was shot, and officers shot Mr. Janovsky.

Officers attended to both parties at the scene. Both Officer Matson and Mr. Janovsky were taken by air ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. Both remain hospitalized.

Waseca police officers do not wear body cameras. The BCA will determine whether squad cameras captured the incident.

Personnel from the Owatonna and Mankato police departments, Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene after the incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. The BCA will provide additional information once initial interviews are completed.

Once the investigation is completed, the BCA will provide its findings without recommendation to the Waseca County Attorney’s Office for review.

