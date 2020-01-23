Officers dispatched for domestic argument, person in custody

Eau Claire Police Officers were dispatched for a domestic argument Thursday morning at 4 a.m. One person was taken into custody at 8 a.m.

Eau Claire Public Information Officer, Bridget Coit, says officers reported to the 2100 block of Sherman Creek Road for an argument between a male and a female. The male displayed a gun but did not threaten anyone. All people involved in this case are safe.

Coit says neighbors were contacted and asked to shelter in place. ECPD also contacted student transit for the morning bus routes for neighborhood children.

Officials believe alcohol was involved.

The case is still under investigation.

