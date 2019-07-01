Officers have identified and arrested the suspect from Saturday’s incident.

Gabriel Kurschner, 18-years-old, was arrested for disorderly conduct, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police found an air-soft gun inside the vehicle.

Officials say Noah Beckstead, 17-years-old, is suspected to be the passenger of the vehicle. Police are still looking for Beckstead in relation to this case and are continuing to investigate.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Officials had gotten reports of a car driving by with what appeared to be a weapon pointing out the window.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call 715-839-4972.

