Officers investigate shooting on Beltline

A Big Spring man is behind bars after police say he shot his son in the back following an argument. (MGN Image)
By  | 
Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A shooting on the Beltline in Madison is delaying the morning commute.

Dane County dispatchers received a report of a driver shooting at another vehicle about 8 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement officers are in the area near Rimrock Rd. looking for shell casings. There are no reports of injuries.

 