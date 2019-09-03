Officials looking for man suspected to be armed and dangerous

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was found around 10:43 a.m. Tuesday morning along State Highway 73 near Lublin where he pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the land owner before leaving on foot.

Officials say this man appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and are currently looking for him.

Officials are telling people if you see this man, do not approach him but call 911. If you know his identity, please call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 715-748-2200 ext. 5.

