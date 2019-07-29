Officers respond to CVTC parking lot for reports of elderly man with a gun

Chippewa Valley Technical College was put on lockdown after witness's observed a male with a gun in the parking lot.

The lockdown has since been lifted and Eau Claire Police Department says there is no danger to the public.

When officers arrived at CVTC they found an elderly male in his vehicle. He was experiencing health concerns and was suicidal.

ECPD says he was the sole occupant of the vehicle and is not believed to have any association with CVTC.

Everyone involved in the incident is safe and officers are still working with the subject to provide the needed assistance.

