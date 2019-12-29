Official: 1 dead from plane crash in Maryland neighborhood

A fire official says one person has died in the crash of a small plane in the Maryland suburbs of the nation’s capital. (Source: Prince George's County fire and emergency services)
Updated: Sun 5:33 PM, Dec 29, 2019

(AP) - A fire official says one person has died in the crash of a small plane in the Maryland suburbs of the nation’s capital.

The plane came down Sunday afternoon in the community of Lanham.

Mark Brady with Prince George’s County fire and emergency services says the plane grazed a home’s carport before it broke into many pieces on the ground.

The plane and the carport caught fire. Brady says there are no reports of injuries on the ground. It wasn’t immediately clear if someone was in the house at the time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to lead the investigation.

