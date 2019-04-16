Official: Jayme Closs' kidnapper not cooperating on sentence

Updated: Tue 3:28 PM, Apr 16, 2019

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents is refusing to cooperate in his presentence investigation.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that a probation and parole agent filed a one-paragraph letter Monday telling a Barron County Circuit Court judge that Jake Patterson stated he was advised by his lawyer not to cooperate.

Agent Jennifer Sem's letter said she plans to complete the investigation "with whatever information I am able to obtain."

Patterson pleaded guilty last month in the October crime at the Closs home near Barron, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 24. Patterson faces up to life in prison for the killings and up to 40 years in prison for kidnapping.

 
