Officials: 3 people who went through Los Angeles airport had measles

Health officials say three people who traveled through Los Angeles International Airport last week had measles and may have exposed others to the disease. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Tue 5:12 AM, Dec 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Health officials say three people who traveled through Los Angeles International Airport last week had measles and may have exposed others to the disease.

The LA County Department of Public Health says the three non-residents were infectious when they went through Terminals 4 and 5 last Wednesday.

The department says people who were at the airport on that date could be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days and should see a health care provider if they get a fever or unexplained rash.

There have been 34 cases of measles reported this year in the county.

