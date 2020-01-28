Officials: Convicted sex offender released as homeless finds residence in Sigel

A convicted sex offender that was released into Chippewa County and was once considered homeless, now has a residence to live at.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says 33-year-old Steven Harrison was released from the Racine Correctional Institution on Jan. 21 and was considered homeless as there was no permanent address for him. Officials now say he will be living at 23474 67th Avenue in the township of Sigel, west of Cadott.

Officials say Harrison’s conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with his victims. He will be monitored through GPS tracking. His sexual offenses include involvement with an adolescent female.

Court records show convictions in Minnesota and Wisconsin in the years of 2011 and 2002.

If you have any questions or concerns, you are asked to contact Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk at 715-726-7721 or the Department of Corrections at 715-738-3200.

