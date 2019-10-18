Officials: Cornell man dies after crashing into power pole, electrocuted

One man crashed into power pole, electrocuted when trying to get to the roadway.

Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk says 25-year-old Tylor Wojciuch of Cornell was pronounced dead due to electrocution after the vehicle he was driving overturned.

Officials say an investigation showed Wojciuch was traveling at a high rate of speed on 273rd Street in Lake Holcombe when he lost control and struck a power pole in the ditch and turned over.

Investigation also showed Wojciuch exited the vehicle and attempted to make his way to the road when he came in contact with a live down electrical wire.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received the 911 call regarding the crash on Oct. 17 around 5:45 a.m.

