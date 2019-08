The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information of the vehicle registered to Ritchie German Jr.

Law enforcement says it is a blue 1999 Pontiac SE Sunfire, with a VIN of 1G2JB5246X7520155 and a license plate of 627-MUK.

Officials are asking if you have seen his vehicle, possibly abandoned or if you have purchased this vehicle please call 715-726-7714.