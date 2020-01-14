Officials asking for help identifying owner of dog

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and the Chippewa Humane Association are both asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a female dog.

Officials say the dog was found as a stray on Jan. 11 on Highway 178, in the township of Eagle. She had no collar or microchip.

If you have any information about the owner of this dog, you can call the Chippewa County tipster line at 715-726-4563, and the case number is 20CH00310.

The dog has been given the name “Reine” and the humane society is accepting donations in her name for their emergency fund to offset the cost of her recovery.

