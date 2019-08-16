Officials discuss Housing Task Force

Local officials are tackling local housing challenges Friday.

Participants in the Chamber eggs & issues breakfast learned about the just completed report and recommendations from the Chippewa Valley Housing Task Force.

According to the task force, with population and economic growth, local supply has not kept up.

It says local supply is, "insufficient in every price point and in every building form."

Costs are going up much faster than our incomes, and so that creates some uncertainty for developers who are looking at the market and not sure what the demand for certain type of development that they're looking to do

The group has been meeting over the past year to look at all aspects of the local housing supply.

