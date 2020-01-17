Officials identify victim in Jan. 2 Taylor County fatal crash

Taylor County officials have identified the victim in the Jan. 2 fatal crash.

Sheriff Larry Woebbeking says the driver of the SUV who died as a result of the accident has been identified as 45-year-old Chad Olson of Rib Lake.

Official’s investigation says they believe Olson was using his cell phone at the time of the accident that caused him to drift into the opposite lane.

The crash was reported to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 2:20 p.m. on State Highway 13 in the town of Chelsea on Jan. 2.

