Officials pushing back against Safer at Home extension

Wisconsin's 'Safer at Home' order was scheduled to end in just a matter of days, but will now extend more than a month with Governor Tony Evers signing an executive order to keep the restrictions in place until May 26.

"No one wants to re-open our economy as much as I do, but folks like I've said before it has got to be more like turning a dial than flipping a light switch. And that's why 'Safer at Home' is so important, so that we can continue to make sure our healthcare workers and system aren't overwhelmed while we're taking important steps to be able to turn down that dial safely," said Evers.

But Republican leaders in the legislature say the extension was not discussed with other state leaders and they're concerned it will be extended past May.

On Tuesday, those leaders filed a suit asking the Wisconsin State Supreme Court to block the new 'Safer at Home' order.

Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald saying in a statement,

"“The governor has denied the people a voice through this unprecedented administrative overreach. Unfortunately, that leaves the legislature no choice but to ask the Supreme Court to rein in this obvious abuse of power. Wisconsinites deserve certainty, transparency, and a plan to end the constant stream of executive orders that are eroding both the economy and their liberty even as the state is clearly seeing a decline in COVID infections.”

Local officials also giving push back.

Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak saying in an open letter he views the extension of the order as an overreach by the governor.

"I think with working with public health and following the best practices we can start to get things going, but like I said I'm not overriding the governor's order, I don't have the authority to override the order. But I do have the authority to enforce things or not enforce things, because I have that discretion," said Waak.

Sheriff Waak believes Polk County has done a good job staying healthy, and will allow, for example, golf carts to be used if they're sanitized and only have one person in them.

Even though the 'Safer at Home' order prohibits the use of golf carts.

"I try to take a reasonable, rational, common sense approach to this and I think our leaders at every community level need to be having this conversation," said Waak.

Gov. Evers releasing a statement on Tuesday in response to the lawsuit saying in part,

"Today legislative Republicans told the 4,600+ people in the state of Wisconsin who have contracted COVID-19 and the families of the 242 people who have died, we don’t care about you -- we care about our political power."