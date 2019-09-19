Officials release the names of those involved in 2 separate fatal Monroe County crashes

The Monroe County Sheriff's office has released the names regarding the two separate fatal crashes that happened Sept. 16.

Officials say the first crash happened at 7:20 a.m. at the intersections of Highway 33 and County Highway PC. Kurt Hauge remains injured due to the crash. Phyllis Mellen, the passenger, died in the crash.

The Sheriff's Office says the second crash happened around 11 a.m. on Highway 12. 84-year-old Larry Jurgens went into the ditch and later died at the hospital.