15 killed, 66 hurt after plane crashes in Kazakhstan

Police guard as rescuers work on the side of a plane crashed near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The Kazakhstan plane with 100 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday. (AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov)
(AP) - A Kazakhstan plane with 98 people aboard has crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 15 people. At least 66 others have survived with injuries, 50 of them hospitalized.

The aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport says there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.
The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner.

The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

