Officials search for missing person in Chippewa County

A search is on in Chippewa County for a woman who hasn't been seen for more than 12 hours.

The woman is identified as 57-year-old Donna Karlen, and the search for her is in its sixth hour.

Karlen's vehicle was reported near a hiking trail just off State Highway 178, north of the Chippewa River.

That's where the search is being centered.

The Chippewa Falls Police and Fire Departments are on the scene and boats and divers have been deployed.

Two drones are also being used in the search, which is concentrating in and around the Chippewa River.

One lane of Highway 178 is closed to help search crews.

If you know anything about Karlen's whereabouts, call the Chippewa County Dispatch Center.

