Officials seek to calm public as new US virus cases reported

Vice President Mike Pence is trying to reassure Americans that the federal government is working to make sure state and local authorities are able to test for coronavirus in the communities.

Pence's assurances come as the number of U.S. cases has grown with reports of the first infections in Illinois and Rhode Island.

Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar say thousands more kits to test for coronavirus have been distributed to state and local officials, with thousands more still to come.

