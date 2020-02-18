Officials to share new information in 6-year-old Faye Swetlik’s homicide case

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police and the coroner will provide an update on the homicide case of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday.

NOTE: A livestream of the news conference will be featured on this story.

Little Faye disappeared from the front yard of her Cayce, S.C. home Feb. 10. Her body was found three days later, launching a homicide investigation.

Police also found the body of a 30-year-old neighbor, Coty Taylor, a short time after finding Faye.

Investigators previously said their deaths were linked, but more information on exactly what that means is expected to be released Tuesday.

Over the weekend, officials performed an autopsy on Faye and Taylor. Their causes of death should be shared Tuesday. Officials delayed releasing the information out of respect for Faye’s family.

As the community waits for more answers, mourners have gathered at the Churchill Heights neighborhood, where little Faye lived with her mother.

It’s where she was last seen, and where her body was found. Police said Taylor lived just a few hundred feet from Faye and her mother.

A growing memorial for Faye at one of the entrances of her neighborhood has gotten so large, a second one was started down the street.

Stuffed animals from the memorial at her elementary school were donated to children at Prisma Hospital.

Tuesday night, people can come together at a candlelight vigil at the Cayce City Hall at 5:30 p.m. It will happen rain or shine, and is expected to last about 30 minutes. The city will provide candles for mourners.

Those who want to donate to Faye’s family can go to any Wells Fargo and mention the memorial fund for “Faye Marie Swetlik.” There is also a GoFundMe that will benefit the family -- no other fundraisers are legitimate.

Funeral expenses for little Faye will be covered by the funeral home.

A public memorial service for Faye will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. Her family wants everyone who attends to wear bright colors in honor of Faye’s bright and bubbly personality.

