Officials warn drivers to look out for deer

Every day, at least one Wisconsin driver hits a deer. Officials say it can happen anywhere at any time and are reminding drivers how to avoid deer and what to do if they hit one.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says thousands of deer crashes happen each year and sometimes result in fatal injuries to drivers.

"Last year in Wisconsin there were over 20,000 car deer crashes,” said Tatsuo Anduze-Bell, Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Sergeant.

Anduze-Bell says four of those crashes were fatal and more than 500 resulted in injuries.

Deer versus car crashes are pretty common in Wisconsin, especially this time of year.

"It’s the rutting season for the deer. It’s also deer hunting season, archery and gun so deer are on the move for those two reasons," said Anduze-Bell.

With winter weather already a topic of concern for drivers, officials are reminding Wisconsin drivers to be alert and extra careful to avoid a deer in your headlights.

Deer are always active but officials say they’re more active in the early morning hours and in the evening.

So what happens if you hit one? Here’s a refresher on what to do.

If you hit a deer, first safely get your car off the road if it’s drivable and stay inside.

Officials say don't attempt to help or move the deer.

If you’re injured or if the deer is in the roadway, call 911. If not, contact the local county’s non-emergency number and be prepared to tell them exactly where you are.

Officials also recommend double checking your auto insurance to see if it covers animal collisions.

Last year, American Family Insurance paid out nearly 150 million dollars to thousands of customers who hit animals, most of which were in Wisconsin.

