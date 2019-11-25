Ohio Army vet, 88, uses toy soldier to fight off pit bull that was attacking girl

By  | 
Updated: Mon 10:01 PM, Nov 25, 2019

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Leonard Miller was in his Perry Township home, when he heard someone screaming and then pounding on his front door. Miller’s neighbor, a 13-year-old girl, told him her 10-year-old sister was being attacked by the family pit bull.

Leonard Miller was in his Perry Township home, when he heard someone screaming and then pounding on his front door. Miller’s neighbor, a 13-year-old girl, told him her 10-year-old sister was being attacked by the family pit bull. (Source: WOIO)

Miller, 88, grabbed a Christmas decoration, a 3-foot-tall plastic toy soldier, and ran into his neighbor’s home.

When Miller got inside, he heard the 10-year-old screaming and was horrified to see the pit bull biting the girl’s upper arm. That’s when Miller started hitting the pit bull with the toy soldier.

“It had her and was just shaking her and growling, and I hit the dog, I don’t know how many times, but it didn’t faze that dog, didn’t faze it,” Miller said.

“So I got it and started to hit it on the back several times and it released the little girl,” Miller said.

The girls ran out of the home and then Miller said he backed slowly out of the house making sure the dog did not attack him.

Miller called for police and an ambulance, and when the paramedics arrived, they told Miller that he had saved the young girl’s life. He was caught off guard when first responders called him a hero.

“I don’t like to be called a hero,” Miller said.

But the Army veteran, who served in the Korean War, is certainly a hero--one who stepped into a dangerous situation and made it better.

Miller said he has spoken to his neighbors and that they told her the girl was going to be OK, and that doctors were able to save her arm.

We have yet to hear what happened to the pit bull; return to this story for updates.

Copyright 2019 Gray Digital Media via WOIO. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at cleveland19.com.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus