The 18th annual Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls is holding a 2020 logo design contest.

The winning design will be selected and then brought to life for the 2020 event. The winner will be awarded a $150 cash prize and a pair of weekend admission passes to the event.

Entry deadline is Monday, Feb. 3.

For complete contest rules, click here. or contact ofest@chippewachamber.org

The 18th annual Oktoberfest will take place Sept. 18-19 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.