Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls gives back to community groups

After a weekend of celebrating German heritage, Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls gave back to those who lent a helping hand.

Thursday, the current Oktoberfest Festmeister and Festmeisterin presented more than $17,000 in donations to community groups.

The money will go to roughly 35 groups for the time donated during the 3-day Oktoberfest in September.

Since the beginning of Oktoberfest in 2003, its planning committee has donated more than $367,000 to local community groups and nonprofits.

"It's such a busy weekend. You know, you're greeting all the people that were visitors to the area. And tonight, to meet the people that actually put it on and contributed all that effort, it's great. It's humbling to see such community come out in such large numbers. 1,800 hours. 35 groups. It's humbling to see that," said 2019 Oktoberfest Festmeister Steve Herriges.

