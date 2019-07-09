Old Gordy's building to host local business

A local business is moving into a building that was formerly home to a Gordy's location.

Furnish 123 in Eau Claire

Furnish 123 is moving out of their current location on Hamilton Avenue in Eau Claire, and they're moving across the street into the former Gordy's building.

With the move, Furnish 123 is closing their Menomonie location and moving inventory into Eau Claire.

The new store is going to be more than twice the size of their current Eau Claire location, and officials say the space will be put to good use.

The grand opening for the new location is set for Black Friday this year, giving crews time to refurbish the building to meet the needs of Furnish 123.

