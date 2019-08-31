Olson's Ice Cream celebrates 75 years of business

An area ice cream shop is celebrating 75 years in business this weekend.

Olson's Ice Cream opened its first store in Chippewa Falls in 1944 and opened a location in Eau Claire this year.

There will be activities all weekend at the Eau Claire and Chippewa shops including a trolley ride from Eau Claire to scenic Chippewa Falls and back.

Owner, Jeremy Hunt, says that the support from the community and fans has made the success of Olson’s possible.

"We really can't do this without all of the customers, fans, everyone that has actually helped us out,” Hunt said. “So, thank you, we appreciate it, and look forward to hopefully another 75 years"

Olson's is encouraging guests to submit hand written memories that they have with their stores to boxes at the Eau Claire and Chippewa locations for a chance to win an Olson’s Ice Cream t-shirt and a 75 dollar gift card.

For more information on the weekend celebration, click here.

