Olson's Ice Cream donates nearly $1,000 to HGM

Hope Gospel Mission received a "tasty" financial treat Tuesday.

Olson's Ice Cream presented the nonprofit with a check for nearly $1,000.

The money was raised as part of Olson's "Scoop of Hope" fundraiser.

The money comes from 10 percent of Olson's proceeds made on Tuesdays in August.

"It's great for the community. As a business, we want to support the community as much as we possibly can, but we can only do so much. So really, it comes down to all those customers and donors actually coming in to our store to make that happen," said Olson's Ice Cream co-owner Jeremy Hunt.

Along with Olson's proceeds, donation buckets by the the registers helped collect donations.

The "Scoop of Hope" fundraiser will go towards Hope Gospel Mission's new women and children's shelter.